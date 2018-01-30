FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 12:26 PM / Updated a day ago

French power group EDF says it missed 2017 nuclear production target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - French utility EDF missed its nuclear production target in 2017 due to warmer-than-expected weather at the end of the year which curbed demand, and due to outages ordered by the country’s ASN nuclear regulator.

EDF’s nuclear power production was at 379 terrawatt-hours (TWh) during the year, short of its previously revised target of 383 to 387 TWh, Philippe Sasseigne - who heads up the nuclear power part of EDF - told journalists in Paris on Tuesday.

Sasseigne added the company had completed checks on seven other reactors in an ongoing investigation into components and documents falsification, and had handed the files to the ASN. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

