French regulator ruling on EDF reactors life extension delayed-source

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French regulator ASN’s generic ruling on whether state-owned utility EDF can extend the life span of its nuclear reactors beyond 40 years will be delayed until at least mid-2020, a source at ASN’s technical arm IRSN told Reuters.

The ASN has said before that a broad “generic” review on the principle of life extensions beyond 40 years would be delivered, before any decision on individual reactors was due by 2018.

The IRSN official said however that the absence of a ruling about the general principle of life extensions would not prevent the ASN from ruling on the Tricastin 1 reactor, which is due for its 40-year review in 2019.

