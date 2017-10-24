FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French regulator ruling on EDF reactors life extension delayed-source
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
Middle East
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2017 / 4:35 PM / in 16 hours

French regulator ruling on EDF reactors life extension delayed-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French regulator ASN’s generic ruling on whether state-owned utility EDF can extend the life span of its nuclear reactors beyond 40 years will be delayed until at least mid-2020, a source at ASN’s technical arm IRSN told Reuters.

The ASN has said before that a broad “generic” review on the principle of life extensions beyond 40 years would be delivered, before any decision on individual reactors was due by 2018.

The IRSN official said however that the absence of a ruling about the general principle of life extensions would not prevent the ASN from ruling on the Tricastin 1 reactor, which is due for its 40-year review in 2019.

Then ASN declined to comment. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Bate Felix)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.