January 30, 2018 / 6:26 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-EFG Hermes opens representative office in Bangladesh -executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read ramping up execution capabilities, paragraph 2)

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes has opened a representative office in Bangladesh, a top bank executive said on Tuesday.

EFG Hermes, one of the largest investment banks in the Middle East, is ramping up execution capabilities in markets such as Vietnam, Argentina, Morocco, Nigeria and Kenya, chief executive for frontier operations Ali Khalpey told Reuters. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

