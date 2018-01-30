CORRECTED-EFG Hermes opens representative office in Bangladesh -executive

(Corrects to read ramping up execution capabilities, paragraph 2)

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes has opened a representative office in Bangladesh, a top bank executive said on Tuesday.

EFG Hermes, one of the largest investment banks in the Middle East, is ramping up execution capabilities in markets such as Vietnam, Argentina, Morocco, Nigeria and Kenya, chief executive for frontier operations Ali Khalpey told Reuters. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)