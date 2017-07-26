FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
EFG International says saw further client in H1 at BSI
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2017 / 5:27 AM / 15 days ago

EFG International says saw further client in H1 at BSI

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - Assets under management at Swiss private bank EFG International fell 4 percent to 138.4 billion Swiss francs ($145.24 billion) in the first half of 2017, due to continued withdrawals by wealthy clients from Bank BSI which it bought last year.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll of four analysts was for assets under management of 141 billion francs.

"After the positive trends over the last few months, we are confident that the acquired business will further stabilise during the second half of the year," Chief Executive Joachim Straehle said in a statement on Wednesday.

Overall, EFG posted a 19.2 million franc IFRS net profit for the first six months of the year, beating an analyst poll estimate for a 15.6 million franc loss. There had been a wide range of analyst estimates as it was unclear how much of the expected costs from integrating BSI would come in the first half of the year.

$1 = 0.9529 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.