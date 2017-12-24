FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFG Hermes expects to start factoring services in Q1 2018 - CEO
Sections
Featured
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Top News
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Tottenham's Harry Kane breaks Premier League goal record
SOCCER
Tottenham's Harry Kane breaks Premier League goal record
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
Analysis
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 24, 2017 / 9:11 AM / 2 days ago

EFG Hermes expects to start factoring services in Q1 2018 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Alerts corrected to identify Awad as CEO, not CFO)

CAIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes expects to begin offering factoring services in the first quarter of 2018 as part of a push into non-banking services, EFG CEO Karim Awad said on Sunday.

Factoring is a financial transaction in which a company sells its debt to a third party at a discount for immediate financing so that it can begin operations.

The bank, one of the largest investment banks in the Middle East, said it expects non-financial services to account for more than 10 percent of the group’s profits in 2017 and they aim to raise them to 50 percent by 2020-2021. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.