FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 18, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Egypt prosecutor refers 3 oil industry executives for trial for alleged corruption - judicial source

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s public prosecutor has referred three executives from a private petroleum company for trial over an alleged corruption scam worth close to $1 billion, a judicial source said on Thursday.

The firm’s former deputy chairman and two others allegedly manipulated its books and siphoned funds into personal foreign bank accounts in 2012, the source and state news agency MENA said.

The firm, then known as Tri Ocean, has since been renamed Mog Energy.

No one at Mog Energy was immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Haitham Ahmed, Ahmed Mohamed Hassan and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.