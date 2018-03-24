FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 24, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bombing kills two in Egypt's Alexandria, targets security chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A bomb placed under a car exploded in Egypt’s second city Alexandria on Saturday, killing two people including a policeman, state news agency MENA reported.

The bombing, which also wounded four policemen, had targeted Alexandria’s security chief police Major General Mostafa al-Nemr, the interior ministry said.

MENA quoted Nemr as saying that two people, a policeman and a driver, were killed in the blast.

Photos on social media that Reuters could not independently verify showed a burnt out car and smoke at the site of the blast.

“On Saturday March 24 an explosive device planted underneath a car exploded ... as the Alexandria security chief drove by,” the interior ministry statement said.

Eyewitnesses said police and military personnel had formed a perimeter around the site of the explosion, which took place two days before the country is due to hold a presidential election.

Reporting by Mohamed Abdellah and Haitham Ahmed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein, Editing by William Maclean

