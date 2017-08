CAIRO, July 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank raised its key interest rates by 200 basis points for the second meeting in a row late on Thursday, it said in a statement.

The bank hiked its overnight deposit rate to 18.75 percent from 16.75 percent and its overnight lending rate to 19.75 from 17.75 percent after hiking them by 200 points each at the last policy-setting meeting in May. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Hugh Lawson)