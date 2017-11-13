FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt central bank says foreign currency inflows to bank system $80 bln since float
November 13, 2017 / 4:19 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Egypt central bank says foreign currency inflows to bank system $80 bln since float

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Foreign currency inflows into Egypt’s banking system have reached $80 billion since the central bank floated the pound last year, central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Monday.

The central bank abandoned a peg of 8.8 Egyptian pounds to the U.S. dollar in November 2016 as part of a deal to secure a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan aimed at reviving the economy.

The move was intended to unlock foreign currency inflows and end a black market for dollars that had sucked foreign currency from the banking system.

Reporting by Moemen Abdelkhalek; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
