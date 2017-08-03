FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Egyptian court sentences 50 policemen to three years in prison for striking
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 3, 2017 / 4:21 PM / 6 days ago

Egyptian court sentences 50 policemen to three years in prison for striking

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court sentenced 50 policemen to three years in prison on Thursday for organising a strike against their working conditions in January, Egypt's official news agency MENA reported.

The south Sinai court also terminated 40 of the defendants from their jobs and fined them 500 Egyptian pounds each in addition to a sum of 6,000 collectively for damages, MENA said.

The defendants were arrested and referred to Egypt's general prosecution in January after organising a strike to denounce an interior ministry decision to reduce their vacation days and increase their work hours.

They were charged with striking, inciting violence and intimidating security forces.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.