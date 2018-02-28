FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Industrials
February 28, 2018 / 12:43 PM / a day ago

At least 10 people killed in Egyptian train crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed and 15 others were injured in a train crash on Wednesday in Egypt’s northern province of Beheira, the health ministry said.

Two passenger carriages separated from one train and collided with a cargo train, the official news agency MENA said, citing the provincial security director.

Egyptians have long complained that successive governments have failed to enforce basic safety measures for the railways. A string of crashes have further inflamed public anger over the antiquated transport network.

A collision in August killed 42 people and injured more than 100 people.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.