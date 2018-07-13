FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
July 13, 2018 / 1:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

At least 55 injured as train derails in Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least 55 people were injured on Friday when a passenger train derailed south of Egypt’s capital Cairo, an assistant to the health minister told state television.

“Most of the injuries are minor,” Ahmed Mohei said.

Three carriages on a train headed to the southern province of Qena went off-track, state news agency MENA said citing a transport ministry statement.

Public Prosecutor Nabil Sadek ordered a investigation into the accident, the cause of which remains unknown.

Egyptians have long complained that governments have failed to enforce safety on the antiquated rail network.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.