FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Egypt's central bank says $57 bln cash flow into banks in 8 months - al Akhbar
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants to probe harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants to probe harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2017 / 7:01 AM / a month ago

Egypt's central bank says $57 bln cash flow into banks in 8 months - al Akhbar

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 9 (Reuters) - Cash inflows into Egypt's banking system totalled more than $57 billion since Egypt floated its currency in November, Egypt's central bank governor told al Akhbar newspaper on Sunday.

Egypt floated the pound to help attract foreign capital as part of a three-year $12-billion International Monetary Fund loan.

Faced with accelerating inflation, Egypt's central bank on Thursday raised its key interest rates by 200 basis points for the second policy meeting in a row.

Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer told Egyptian newspaper al Akhbar the decision to raise rates would encourage dollar holders to exchange them for pounds. (Reporting by Ali Abdelati and Ehab Farouk; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.