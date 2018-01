CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Egypt has agreed a $3 billion financing deal with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation to purchase essential commodities, an investment ministry statement said on Tuesday.

The statement did not provide details on what form the financing would take or the terms. Import-dependent Egypt will use the funding to purchase essential items such as food and petroleum, the statement said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Peter Graff)