(Corrects day in first paragraph to Monday from Tuesday)

CAIRO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Egypt expects an economic growth rate of between 5 and 5.25 percent in the current fiscal year ending in June 2018, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Monday. (Reporting by Eric Knecht and Arwa Gaballa; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Patrick Markey)