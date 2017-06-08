FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's core inflation decreases to 30.057 pct yr/yr in May -c.bank
June 8, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 2 months ago

Egypt's core inflation decreases to 30.057 pct yr/yr in May -c.bank

CAIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's core inflation eased to 30.57 percent year on year in May from 32.06 percent in April, the central bank said on Thursday.

Over the same period, annual urban consumer price inflation fell to 29.7 percent from 31.5 percent, official statistics agency CAPMAS said earlier on Thursday.

Egypt abandoned its currency peg to the U.S. dollar on Nov. 3 in a dramatic move that has since seen the currency depreciate roughly by half. (Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)

