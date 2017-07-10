FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's urban consumer price inflation rises to 29.8 pct in June
#Markets News
July 10, 2017 / 5:57 AM / a month ago

Egypt's urban consumer price inflation rises to 29.8 pct in June

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation slightly rose in June to 29.8 percent from 29.7 percent in May, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said on Monday.

Egypt hiked fuel prices on Thursday by up to 50 percent to help meet the terms of a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan agreement.

Egypt's inflation hit a three-decade high after the central bank floated the pound currency in November as part of the IMF deal. (Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

