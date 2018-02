CAIRO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation fell to 17.1 percent in January from 21.9 percent in December, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday.

Inflation has climbed since Egypt floated the pound currency in November 2016, reaching a record high in July on the back of energy subsidy cuts. It has gradually eased since July. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)