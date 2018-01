CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egypt’s core inflation fell to 19.86 percent in December from 25.54 percent in November, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Inflation has climbed since Egypt floated the pound currency in November 2016, reaching a record high in July on the back of energy subsidy cuts. It has gradually eased since July. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)