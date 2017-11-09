FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2017 / 5:51 AM / a day ago

Egypt's Oct annual urban consumer inflation slows slightly to 30.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation eased slightly in October to 30.8 percent from 31.6 percent in September, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said on Thursday.

Inflation soared to a record high in July on the back of fuel and energy subsidy cuts by the government.

Import-dependant Egypt abandoned its currency peg to the U.S. dollar last November and the currency has depreciated roughly by half since then. (Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
