FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Egypt minister says submitted draft of investment law regulations to cabinet
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2017 / 9:37 AM / a month ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Egypt minister says submitted draft of investment law regulations to cabinet

1 Min Read

(Changes investment figure in second paragraph of June 21 story to '$6.5 billion for the three quarters ending March' from '$6.8 billion in the four months ending in May' after ministry issues corrected figures)

CAIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's investment ministry has submitted the draft of investment law executive regulations to the cabinet, Investment Minister Sahar Nasr told Reuters on Wednesday.

Nasr also said Egypt has received $6.5 billion in foreign direct investment in the first three quarters ending in March, and expects more than $10 billion in the next fiscal year starting in July. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Patrick Markey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.