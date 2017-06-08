FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt attracts $8.4 bln foreign investment in domestic debt since flotation
June 8, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 2 months ago

Egypt attracts $8.4 bln foreign investment in domestic debt since flotation

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - Egypt attracted $8.4 billion of foreign investment in domestic debt instruments since the flotation of the pound in November up the end of May, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kojak told Reuters on Thursday.

Kojak said $2.6 billion of the $8.4 billion was raised in May.

"Foreign investment in domestic debt whether in bonds or bills have reached $2.6 billion in May and $8.4 billion since the flotation until the end of May," Kojak told Reuters. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Toby Chopra)

