CAIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Egypt to receive the third and last $500 million tranche of a $1.5 billion African Development Bank loan in January, state news agency MENA said on Tuesday.

Egypt has been negotiating billions of dollars in aid, including a three-year, $12 billion loan programme from the International Monetary Fund to help revive an economy hit by upheaval since a 2011 revolt. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)