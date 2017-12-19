FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Remittances from expatriate Egyptians rise by 38.9 pct
December 19, 2017 / 3:33 PM / a day ago

Remittances from expatriate Egyptians rise by 38.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Remittances from expatriate Egyptians rose by 38.9 percent year-on-year in October to around $2.2 billion, Egypt’s state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the central bank.

Remittances have increased since Egypt floated its pound currency in the last year, to reach $24.2 billion between November 2016 and October this year from around $20.2 billion during the same period a year prior. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

