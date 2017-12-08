FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt signs for $1.15 bln World Bank loan - MENA
#Financials
December 8, 2017 / 9:49 AM / a day ago

Egypt signs for $1.15 bln World Bank loan - MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Egypt said it signed an agreement for a $1.15 billion development policy loan from the World Bank on Friday, state news agency MENA reported.

The loan to support Egypt’s economic reforms is the last in a series of three annual loans from the World Bank totalling $3.15 billion issued from 2015 to 2017.

The World Bank approved the loan on Tuesday.

The $1.15 billion loan, which supports Egyptian economic reforms aimed at creating jobs, ensuring energy security, strengthening public finances and enhancing business competitiveness, includes financing contributions of $500 million from the World Bank Group, $500 million from the African Development Bank and $150 million from Britain.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy, writing by John Davison, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
