CORRECTED-Foreign investment in Egyptian securities rises to $18 bln in Sept -Finance Ministry
#Financials
October 2, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 16 days ago

CORRECTED-Foreign investment in Egyptian securities rises to $18 bln in Sept -Finance Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes incorrect reference to last month’s figure)

CAIRO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Foreign investment in Egyptian securities rose to $18 billion in September, a Finance Ministry document showed.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has increased since the central bank floated the pound currency and hiked key interest rates by 700 basis points since November, but average yields on treasury instruments have come down in recent weeks as foreign currency liquidity has improved. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)

