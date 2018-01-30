Egypt foreign reserves sufficient for eight months' imports-c.bank official

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s foreign reserves are sufficient to cover imports for eight-months, Central Bank Sub-governor Rami Aboul Naga said on Tuesday.

Egypt’s foreign reserves stood at $37.02 billion in December from $36.723 billion at the end of November.

Cairo’s foreign reserves have been climbing since the country secured a $12 billion, three-year International Monetary Fund loan programme in 2016 in a bid to lure back foreign investors and revive its ailing economy. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Editing by William Maclean)