CAIRO, March 7 (Reuters) - Egypt received on Wednesday the final $1 billion disbursal of a $3 billion World Bank loan, Investment Minister Sahar Nasr said.

The disbursal is the last in a series of three annual development policy loans issued by the bank from 2015 to 2017.

Separately, Egypt also received $150 million from the G7, the minister said. (Reporting by Momen Abdel Khalek and Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Catherine Evans)