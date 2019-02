Tarek El Molla, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, speaks with a Reuters reporter at Africa 2018 Forum in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Files

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has agreed to deliver more than 500,000 barrels of crude oil every month to Egyptian refineries starting in January, Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said on Tuesday.

The minister told Reuters that the agreement would be effective for a period of six months.