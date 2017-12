CAIRO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Egypt’s mammoth offshore Zohr gas field in the Mediterranean is live and set to produce an initial 350 million cubic feet per day, the petroleum ministry said Saturday.

Discovered in 2015 by Italy’s Eni, the field contains an estimated 30 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Egypt has been seeking to speed up production from recently discovered fields, with an eye to halting imports by 2019 and achieving self-sufficiency.