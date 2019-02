A member of security forces and a rescue worker are seen at the main train station after a fire broke out in Cairo, Egypt, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s transport minister resigned on Wednesday following a deadly train crash in Cairo that killed at least 25, a cabinet statement said.

The prime minister accepted Hisham Arafat’s resignation, the statement said.