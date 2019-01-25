Egypt won't sign Rafale jet deal during Macron visit - Elysee

French fighter jet Rafale made by Dassault performs during the Breitling Airshow in Sion, Switzerland September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France does not expect Egypt to finalise a deal to buy a further 12 Dassault Aviation-made Rafale fighter jets during President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the North African country next week, an official in the president’s office said.

“Egypt could complete its fleet of Rafale jets in the weeks or months to come but there will not be a signing of contracts during the president’s visit,” the official said.