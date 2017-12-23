FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt to receive $2 bln as part of IMF loan in June or July, says official
December 23, 2017 / 7:49 AM / 3 days ago

Egypt to receive $2 bln as part of IMF loan in June or July, says official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Egypt will receive $2 billion in the fourth disbursal from a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan in June or July, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said on Saturday.

He also said an IMF mission would visit Egypt in May for a new review.

The disbursement will bring the total Egypt has received so far from the facility to $8 billion. Last week, the IMF agreed to the third disbursal, which was also worth $2 billion. (Reporting by Moemen Abdelkhalelk; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Edmund Blair)

