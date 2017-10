CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Egypt’s cabinet approved on Wednesday executive regulations for a law aimed at luring back investors, cabinet media advisor Osama Abdel Aziz told a press conference.

The new law includes a raft of incentives, from tax breaks and rebates on projects established in underdeveloped areas and labour-intensive sectors. (Reporting by Moemen Abdelkhalek; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; editing by John Stonestreet)