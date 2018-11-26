Saudi Arabia seeks to more than triple mining revenue by 2030: minister

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia aims to raise the contribution of the mining industry to the economy to $64 billion from $17 billion by 2030, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday.

“We are seeking to develop the mining sector through the implementation of a comprehensive strategy ... and raise its contribution to GDP from $17 billion to $64 billion, with the generation of 160,000 additional jobs by 2030,” Falih told a mining conference in Cairo.