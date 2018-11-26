Economic News
November 26, 2018 / 9:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Arabia seeks to more than triple mining revenue by 2030: minister

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia aims to raise the contribution of the mining industry to the economy to $64 billion from $17 billion by 2030, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday.

“We are seeking to develop the mining sector through the implementation of a comprehensive strategy ... and raise its contribution to GDP from $17 billion to $64 billion, with the generation of 160,000 additional jobs by 2030,” Falih told a mining conference in Cairo.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.