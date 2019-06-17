Amnesty International urges fair Egyptian inquiry into Mursi's death

FILE PHOTO: Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi participates in a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta at the presidential palace in Cairo July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Wilson

CAIRO (Reuters) - Amnesty International urged Egyptian authorities on Monday to investigate the death of former Islamist president Mohamed Mursi, who died suddenly aged 67 after collapsing in court in Cairo during a trial.

“We call on Egyptian authorities to conduct an impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of Mursi’s death, including his solitary confinement and isolation from the outside world,” Amnesty tweeted in Arabic.

It also called for an investigation into the medical care Mursi was receiving, and for anyone found responsible for mistreatment to be held accountable.