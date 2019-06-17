Muslim Brotherhood says Mursi death was 'full-fledged murder', calls for mass funeral in Egypt

FILE PHOTO: Egypt's new President Mohamed Mursi is pictured before his speech at Cairo University June 30, 2012 at a ceremony to mark the formal transfer of authority from the military. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Muslim Brotherhood said on Monday that the death of former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on Monday was a “full-fledged murder” and called on Egyptians to gather for a mass funeral.

In a statement on its website, the Brotherhood also called for crowds to gather outside Egyptian embassies around the world.

Mursi, the first democratically elected head of state in Egypt’s modern history, died aged 67 after collapsing in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges, authorities said.