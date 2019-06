FILE PHOTO: Abdullah Mursi, son of ousted president Mohamed Mursi, speaks during a verdict session in a case against 739 people involved in a 2013 sit-in, in Cairo, Egypt June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities have refused to allow President Mohamed Mursi to be buried at his family’s cemetery, his son Abdullah Mohamed Mursi told Reuters on Monday.

The son said that Mursi’s family did not know the location of his body and that their only contact with the authorities was through the family’s lawyers.