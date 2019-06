A picture of Egypt's first Islamist President Mohamed Mursi is held up as supporters cheer during a rally at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany/Files

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s public prosecutor said on Monday that ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi had collapsed in a cage in the court after addressing the tribunal and had been pronounced dead in hospital at 4:50 p.m. (1450 GMT).

The prosecutor said in a statement that a medical report showed no apparent recent injuries on Mursi’s body.