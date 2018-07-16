FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Egypt passes law shielding senior military officers from prosecution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s parliament on Monday passed a law that could make senior military officers immune from future prosecution tied to violence which followed the 2013 ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Mursi.

The law grants President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi the right to name officers who are eligible for rewards that include ministerial benefits and immunity from investigation for any offences committed from July 3, 2013 until June 8, 2014, the period from Mursi’s overthrow to Sisi’s first day as president.

Hundreds were killed when security forces broke up a sit-in at Cairo’s Rabaa Square in support of Mursi in August 2013, in one of the bloodiest events in Egypt’s recent history.

Reporting by Cairo bureau; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

