January 24, 2018 / 5:07 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Egypt presidential hopeful Khalid Ali withdraws from race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - One of Egypt’s last candidates in an upcoming presidential election announced he was halting his campaign and withdrawing from the race on Wednesday, saying conditions did not allow for a fair contest.

Rights lawyer Khaled Ali said at a news conference in Cairo: “We today announce our decision not to enter this race, and will not present our candidacy papers.”

The announcement came a day after Egyptian authorities detained the last serious potential challenger to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Eric Knecht, Mostafa Hashem, John Davison; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

