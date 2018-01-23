FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 11:30 AM / a day ago

Egypt army says ex-military chief's presidential bid is incitement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s army said on Tuesday that an announcement by former chief of staff Sami Anan that he intends to run for president in an upcoming election amounts to incitement against the military, and that it was summoning him over the issue.

An army spokesman said in a televised statement that Anan’s announcement was intended to drive a wedge between the armed forces and the Egyptian people.

The statement said Anan had falsified official documents which stated his military service had terminated, which was required for former military officials to run for election.

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Amina Ismail; editing by John Stonestreet

