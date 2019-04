FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s parliament on Tuesday approved amendments to the constitution that could keep President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in power until 2030.

The 596-member parliament, which is dominated by Sisi supporters, voted 531 to 22 in favour of the amendments.