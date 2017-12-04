Former Egyptian premier says still considering presidential bid

CAIRO (Reuters) - Former Egyptian premier Ahmed Shafik said on Sunday he was still considering his presidential bid and exploring the idea further now that he is in Egypt, according to a televised interview on Sunday in which he denied authorities had kidnapped him.

Former prime minister Ahmed Shafik speaks during a news conference in Cairo June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

“Today I am here in the country, so I think I am free to deliberate further on the issue, to explore and go down and talk to people in the street ... so there’s a chance now to investigate more and see exactly what is needed ... to feel out if this is the logical choice,” Shafik said.

The interview on private Dream TV channel was Shafik’s first public appearance since leaving the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for Cairo. His family said he was “kidnapped” and sources said he had been picked up by Egyptian officials at Cairo airport.