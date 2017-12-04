FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawyer for Egypt's ex-premier meets him at Cairo hotel: Facebook statement
Sections
Featured
Rupee opens higher, Nifty likely to open lower
Live
Market Jockey
Rupee opens higher, Nifty likely to open lower
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
World
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
Ashes: England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide
SPORTS
Ashes: England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 4, 2017 / 3:49 AM / Updated a day ago

Lawyer for Egypt's ex-premier meets him at Cairo hotel: Facebook statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Former Egyptian prime minister Ahmed Shafik’s lawyer said on Sunday she had met with him at a hotel in Cairo, her first contact with him since his arrival in Cairo on Saturday.

Egypt's former prime minister Ahmed Shafik speaks during an interview with Reuters at his residence in Abu Dhabi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh/Files

Shafik’s family and lawyer said earlier they had lost contact with him after what they called his deportation from the United Arab Emirates to Cairo, days after announcing his intention to run for president of Egypt next year.

“I had a meeting with Shafik an hour ago at one of the hotels in New Cairo and confirmed his health,” Shafik’s lawyer, Dina Adly, wrote on Facebook. “He confirmed that his health was good and that he was not subjected to any investigations,” she wrote.

Adly did not say whether Shafik was free to leave the hotel, which she did not identify by name.

Reporting by Eric Knecht; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.