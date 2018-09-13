FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 10:12 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Lebanese tourist jailed for Facebook post leaves Egypt after release

2 Min Read

(Editor’s note: This story contains language in the second paragraph that some readers may find offensive)

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Lebanese tourist who was jailed after Egyptian authorities said she insulted the country in a Facebook video post has left Egypt after being released, her lawyer said on Thursday.

Mona el-Mazboh was arrested at Cairo airport at the end of her stay in late May in Egypt after a 10-minute video in which she called Egypt a “son of a bitch country” went viral on social media.

She was sentenced to eight years in prison in July after being found guilty of spreading false rumours that would harm society, attacking religion, and public indecency.

Her sentence was reduced earlier this week to one year and suspended.

Mazboh left Cairo by plane late on Thursday, her lawyer Emad Kamal said.

In the video, 24-year-old Mazboh complained of being sexually harassed by taxi drivers and young men in the street, as well as poor restaurant service during the holy month of Ramadan and an incident in which money was stolen from her during a previous stay.

Reporting by Haithem Borai and Abdelnasser Aboelfadl; writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
