Egypt shuts three ports due to bad weather

Container trucks stand in line on the road due to bad weather in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

ALEXANDRIA (Reuters) - Egypt closed the Red Sea port of Sharm al-Sheikh and the Mediterranean ports of Alexandria and Dekheila on Saturday due to bad weather, the Red Sea Port Authority and a spokesman for the Alexandria Port Authority said.

The Alexandria and Dekheila ports were shut due to “high waves and wind speed”, spokesman Reda Ghandour said. Loading and unloading of vessels is continuing, as is the movement of goods to and from the ports, he said.

Sharm al-Sheikh port was closed due to difficult weather conditions, including windspeeds between 22 and 28 knots and waves between 3 and 4 metres high.