Egypt's GASC gets offers for Indian, Chinese and Vietnamese rice in tender: traders

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), received five offers on Saturday for Indian, Chinese and Vietnamese rice in an international purchase tender for the grain, traders said.

GASC said on March 12 it was seeking white rice with 10 percent to 12 percent broken parts for two arrival periods, the first between June 1-15 and the second between June 16-30.

Bidders have to present samples for testing by the Agriculture Ministry.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers: