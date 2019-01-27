Egypt's GASC tender attracts four offers for Chinese, Vietnamese and Indian rice: traders

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), on Sunday received four offers at its first international purchase tender for rice in 2019, traders said.

The offers presented were for Chinese, Vietnamese and Indian rice, the traders said.

GASC said it was seeking white rice with 10 percent to 12 percent broken parts on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis for arrival March 20-April 20 and/or April 1-30. Each bidder should present samples alongside its offer to be tested by the Ministry of Agriculture.