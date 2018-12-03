Egyptian court orders release of prominent blogger - judicial source

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian criminal court has ordered the conditional release of prominent blogger and journalist Wael Abbas, a judicial source said on Monday, rejecting an appeal by state security prosecutors to keep him in detention.

Abbas, an award-winning journalist and rights activist, was arrested in March on charges including involvement with an illegal organisation and publishing false news.

The source said the precise conditions of his release were not yet known but could include him not being allowed to leave home without police permission, subjecting himself to police supervision and presenting himself every 45 days in court.

“The question is why was he arrested in the first place? He is a prisoner because of his opinions and he has lost seven months of his life,” his lawyer Gamal Eid said.

Eid said his client denied the charges presented by state security prosecutors.

Abbas first became known in activist circles after posting videos showing police brutality. One such video, published in 2006, caused such uproar that it prompted an investigation resulting in a rare conviction of two policemen.